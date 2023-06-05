Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$7.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$766.19 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.70.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$96.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.2762431 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

