Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. 1,503,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,811. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $305,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,706 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

