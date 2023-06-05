Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. 1,503,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,811. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
