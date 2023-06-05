Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,153. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

