Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
