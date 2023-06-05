CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Trading Down 5.3%

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. 52,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.00.
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc operates as a plant biopharmaceutical company that specializes in medical cannabis. The company cultivates and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in dried herbal and oil forms for Canadian patients. It also offers herbal cannabis and cannabis oil; and vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills.
