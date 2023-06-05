Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after buying an additional 1,128,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 427,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

