Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,452,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,897,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

