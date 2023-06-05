CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.20

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 134326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,720 shares of company stock worth $3,006,731. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

