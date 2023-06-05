Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $62,440.25 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. 412,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,336. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 881,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,173,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

