Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIAFF. Macquarie upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

