Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.69. 179,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $473.45 million, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.38.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $279,530 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

