Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

