Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 0.9 %

CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.