Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 523,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,689 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Chindata Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

About Chindata Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

