Christopher Walter Mcfadden Sells 230,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$1,224,819.00.

NXE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.98. 1,668,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.61. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

