CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $78.04 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 379,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $151,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $800.56. 1,132,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.15. The firm has a market cap of $333.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

