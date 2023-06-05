CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $98.64 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.41% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $98,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,350. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.