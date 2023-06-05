CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,472,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,965 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.08% of Nutrien worth $399,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.45. 1,995,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

