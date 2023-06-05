CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 90,100 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 2.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.94% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $648,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $162,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.37. 416,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,938. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

