CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,972,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,805,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 5.81% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,758,000 after purchasing an additional 645,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,482. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

