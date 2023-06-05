CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,367 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.77. The company had a trading volume of 573,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.67. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

