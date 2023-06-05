CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 41,116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $84,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.42. 643,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,399. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.