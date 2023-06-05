CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 600,236 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600,236 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $93,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 232,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.