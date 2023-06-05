CIBC Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.86. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

