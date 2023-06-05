CIBC Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.
Shares of NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.86. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
