Ciena (CIEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ciena by 74.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $209,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

