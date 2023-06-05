Citigroup Boosts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $23.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.45.
Shares of ACVA opened at $17.48 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,755 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
