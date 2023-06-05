Clarity Financial LLC Invests $278,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,276 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 32,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DMLP remained flat at $29.69 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,980. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

