Clarity Financial LLC Invests $304,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.