Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 831 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.46. The stock had a trading volume of 809,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The company has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

