Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,225,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,041,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $235.56. The company had a trading volume of 549,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,176. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

