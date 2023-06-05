Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,933 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 23.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $121,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $91.47. 4,593,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.