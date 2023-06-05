Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,058,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,383,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.35. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $357.44.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

