ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
