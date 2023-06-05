ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

