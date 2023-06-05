Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $64,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. 1,713,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,623. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.