Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Head to Head Survey

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Bosideng International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.36 $311.44 million $4.67 16.24 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 7.20

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Sportswear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99% Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Sportswear and Bosideng International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33 Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Bosideng International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for lifestyle wear. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Bosideng International

(Get Rating)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.