CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.39. 311,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,938,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.87.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

