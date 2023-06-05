Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

CMPX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.71. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Get Rating

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Articles

