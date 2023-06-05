comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 161,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

In related news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,904.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 1,739.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

