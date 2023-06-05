Contrasting Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Eightco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Co. of America $8.32 billion 1.38 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.29 Eightco $31.82 million 0.14 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.4% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Packaging Co. of America and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $127.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Eightco

(Get Rating)

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.