Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 124,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The stock has a market cap of $469.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Institutional Trading of Core Alternative ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 144,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

