Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 175.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

