Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

