Counos Coin (CCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $220.82 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a market cap of $220.82 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00339447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

