Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.37 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $63.37 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

