Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

