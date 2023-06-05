Critical Survey: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Homes 4 Rent
|$1.49 billion
|8.47
|$273.14 million
|$0.87
|40.10
|Clipper Realty
|$131.36 million
|0.70
|-$4.76 million
|($0.45)
|-12.64
American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Risk & Volatility
American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Homes 4 Rent and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|8
|9
|0
|2.53
|Clipper Realty
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $36.79, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.32%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Homes 4 Rent
|21.69%
|4.62%
|2.74%
|Clipper Realty
|-4.67%
|-15.55%
|-0.50%
Summary
American Homes 4 Rent beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
