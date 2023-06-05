Critical Survey: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.47 $273.14 million $0.87 40.10 Clipper Realty $131.36 million 0.70 -$4.76 million ($0.45) -12.64

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out -84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Homes 4 Rent and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 9 0 2.53 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $36.79, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.32%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 21.69% 4.62% 2.74% Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.