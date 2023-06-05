Cronos Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $11.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

