CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.