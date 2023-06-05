CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
