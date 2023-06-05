Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

CCK opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $110.80.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

