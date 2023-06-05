DA Davidson Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.